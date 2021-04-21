LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights can become the first team in the NHL to clinch a playoff berth with at least one point tonight against the Sharks. That means a win or overtime loss will punch VGK's ticket into the post season.
"It is an accomplishment," head coach Pete DeBoer said. "We're not going to pat ourselves on the back for making the playoffs, that's not the end goal here, but it is an accomplishment and it does take a good amount of work and dedication and perseverance to secure a spot. You look around the league and every year there is a couple teams that people pick to go deep in the playoffs, that stumble and don't get over that first hurdle. I like how we've gone about our business and made sure we took that first step and we're on the verge of securing a spot and where we want to be, which is the playoffs."
Vegas has won seven straight games and will tie a franchise best eight-game winning streak. But they will be without three players against the Sharks. Ryan Reaves remains on long term injured reserve. DeBoer also announced that neither Reilly Smith or Keegan Kolesar will play against the Sharks.
Opening face off at T-Mobile Arena is set for 6:30 tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.