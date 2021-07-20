LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights announced their preseason schedule Tuesday for the 2021-2022 season.
The Golden Knights will kick off preseason Sunday, Sept. 26 vs. the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.
Of the seven preseason games, four will be at home with three on the road. The Knights will face the Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche twice each. The Golden Knights' Sept. 30 game against the Kings will be hosted in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena, the home of the NBA's Utah Jazz.
The team said it would release additional ticket information later this summer.
PRESEASON SCHEDULE
- Sept. 26 vs. San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 28 vs. Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 30 at Los Angeles Kings in Salt Lake City at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 1 vs. Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 5 at Colorado Avalanche at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 7 vs. Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 9 at San Jose Sharks at 5 p.m.
ROOKIE AND TRAINING CAMP
We now know when rookie and training came will start for the Golden Knights.
Rookie camp will open Wednesday, Sept. 15 with the first day of rookie on-ice practice on Thursday, Sept. 16. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, training camp will open with the first day of on-ice practice on Thursday, Sept. 23.
