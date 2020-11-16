LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights and adidas released a new Reverse Retro jersey to be added to the sweater rotation for the upcoming season.
The Golden Knights' jersey is bright red, featuring the team's alternate star logo, an ode to the Welcome to Las Vegas sign. The team said the red jersey is a reference to the Wranglers hockey team, who playing in Vegas from 2003-2014. The diagonal striping at the bottom of the jersey is a reference to the Thunder hockey team, who played from 1993-1999. The year 1995 also appears on the back neck to commemorate the Thunder's best season and Manon Rheaume, the first woman to play in the NHL, who played for the Thunder in 1994-1995.
Jerseys are available for preorder at vegasteamstore.com or at VGK's two team stores: The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.
