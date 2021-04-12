LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the fourth straight season, the Golden Knights have struck a deal at the NHL Trade Deadline, according to reports.
TSN is reporting that the Golden Knights have acquired 28-year old forward Mattias Janmark and a 2022 fifth-round pick from Chicago for a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick. The Blackhawks will retain 50% of Janmark's salary.
In order to make the money work, the Golden Knights have also sent a fifth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks, who will retain 25% of Janmark's $2.25 million salary. The Sharks have also sent Nick DeSimone to the Golden Knights. The 26-year old DeSimone has five points with the San Jose Barracuda this season in the American Hockey League
Janmark has ten goals and nine assists in 41 games with Chicago this season. He signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks this past offseason after spending his first four NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars.
"I'm thrilled," said Janmark. "I'm looking forward to going there, bringing my best game, and going on a long run."
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon is expected to meet with the media at 3 p.m.
