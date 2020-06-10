LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- We're getting a first look at the Henderson Silver Knights' new AHL arena.
The renderings were released as part of an upcoming Henderson City Council agenda item to approve the building contract for the Henderson Event Center. The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company estimated the total project budget at $84 million.
The facility would boast 6,109 total seats, with 971 of those seats located in suites or on the premium level.
The renderings show Henderson Event Center would be adorned with Golden Knights and Silver Knights logos. A large grassy area is set at the very front of the property, with a large pavilion area called "Victory Plaza" for fans to gather before or after games. Seating areas are placed at each side.
A Silver Knight is seen standing guard outside the facility in the plaza area. A large restaurant and team store are at the left and right sides of the main entrance.
According to the presentation, construction would include about 1,400 parking spaces on site, not including parking available at the nearby multi-gen facility and library. The facility is also poised to host other sporting and community events.
The renderings will be presented during a June 16 Henderson City Council meeting.
