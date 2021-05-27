LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- We now know when the Golden Knights could play start the next round of playoffs, should they win the first round.
The NHL announces Game 1 of the West Division Round 2 would be set for Sunday, May 30 at 5 p.m. PT in Denver, home of the Colorado Avalanche. The game will be broadcast on NBC.
To move on, the Golden Knights will have to beat the Wild in Game 7, which is Friday at 6 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights led the series 3-1 after four games before losing two straight to the Wild.
