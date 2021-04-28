LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant will return behind a hockey bench for the first time in over a year.
On Wednesday, Hockey Canada named Gallant head coach for their National Team at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. The tournament is in Riga, Latvia and begins at the end May.
Joining Gallant on the bench will be former VGK assistant Mike Kelly, as well as assistant Andre Tourigny. Gallant was fired by the Golden Knights on Jan. 15, 2020 and replaced by Pete DeBoer.
“We are fortunate to lean on the professional and executive experience that all three gentlemen will bring as Canada gets set for the IIHF World Championship in Latvia,” said Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada. “Gerard and Mike have worked together both at the NHL and junior level and have an understanding of what it takes to compete and win. André complements them with his extensive coaching résumé and recent experience at the World Juniors. We believe we have selected a group that will build on each other’s strengths and provide exceptional leadership, with input from Roberto and the Olympic management group, as our team prepares to compete for a gold medal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.