LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Marc-Andre Fleury of the Golden Knights has won the 2021 Vezina Trophy which is given to the NHL's top goaltender.
The award is voted on by the league's general managers.
It is the first time in his illustrious career that Fleury has won the award, or even been one of the three finalists.
"When you look at the list of guys who have won this trophy, guys that I loved watching and idolized, it’s such an honor to be amongst them," Fleury said. "Our team had such a commitment to play the right way, play defensively and block shots and making me look better. If you’re going to win this you need a good team in front of you to help you out."
Congratulations to first-time winner of the prestigious Vezina Trophy, Marc-Andre Fleury! #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/Fw7N2Gvkea— NHL (@NHL) June 29, 2021
Fleury had 26 wins in a condensed schedule this season. He had a goals against average of 1.98, a .928 save percentage and six shutouts.
When he was chosen by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft after a successful stint in Pittsburgh, Fleury admitted he wasn't sure what would transpire but has been thrilled with the outcome.
"I didn’t know what to expect much about Vegas and I was worried about not winning much coming to an expansion team," Fleury said. "It’s been such full of surprises. Just from how much the fans are behind us and makes the games so fun to play in and the success our team has had from day one."
Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy finished second in the voting.
