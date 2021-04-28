LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland spent some time with some local youth as part of a special program run by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Engelland joined a roller hockey practice as part of the South Central command's ASCEND, or Advancing Safe Communities, program, which mentors children to help them graduate high school. Engelland said he received an invite from a LVMPD officer who works for the team.
"It's such a good thing to get out of the community and team up with the police and play with the kids," Engelland said.
The program hosts practice, which is free and open for all children 6-17 years old, each Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. at the parking lot of the Balm of Gilead Church in Central Las Vegas.
