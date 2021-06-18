LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Montreal Canadiens head coach missed morning skate Friday ahead of the game versus the Golden Knights.
Dominique Ducharme reportedly missed morning skate due to COVID-19 test irregularities, according to reports from the NHL and Canadian news sources.
The Canadiens canceled Ducharme’s pregame news conference Friday. The club says it will provide another update before Game 3 of the NHL semifinal against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at the Bell Centre.
The Canadiens say Ducharme will undergo further tests before the game. The team says Ducharme received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 9.
The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series after Montreal earned a split at Vegas with a 3-2 win in Game 2.
Ducharme was promoted to interim head coach from assistant after the firing of Claude Julien on Feb. 24.
Under Ducharme, the Canadiens finished fourth in the all-Canadian North Division before upsetting Toronto and Winnipeg in the first two playoff rounds.
Dominique Ducharme was not at Bell Centre for the Canadiens morning skate because of irregularities with the coach's COVID-19 test results, a team spokesperson said. He will be further tested later in the day. https://t.co/KDH7XttAWQ— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) June 18, 2021
Similar issues appeared during the Golden Knights' series against the Avalanche, with Colorado's coach reporting COVID-19 test issues ahead of Game 6. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar ended up coaching that game.
The NHL released a statement Friday afternoon stating that Ducharme is isolating following a presumptive positive test that was administered in Las Vegas.
According to the statement, Ducharme has been partially vaccinated with his second shot administered less than two weeks ago on June 9.
NHL statement on COVID-19 test results for @CanadiensMTL: https://t.co/QhsE77ZG5o pic.twitter.com/Rk70FUx8Qm— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 18, 2021
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
