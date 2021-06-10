LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar was absent from his teams morning skate at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday due to "irregularity in his COVID test results," per the team.
There are currently no names listed on the NHL COVID-19 list as of Thursday morning, but regardless, coaches and staff members who do test positive are not listed on the NHL media site.
"We're thinking he will be back tonight, but if not we know what to do," said Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi. "We've been talking about things we have to get better at for a long time and I think last game was a pretty good game from us so we're looking to build and get a win in tonight's game."
"There is nothing to it guys, from that stand point, we come to the rink, we prepare for the game tonight and if we have Jared we have Jared, if we don't we'll prepare for that as well," said Colorado Avalanche Devon Toews. "We're ready to go as a group and we're ready and excited for the challenge."
There has been no update as to whether or not Bednar will be behind the bench for Game 6.
