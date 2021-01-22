LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights and the American Hockey league released the schedule for the 2020-2021 season.
The inaugural season of the Silver Knights will start the season Feb. 6 at home against the Ontario Reign. The Silver Knights will play once at T-Mobile Arena in May.
Silver Knights camp started this week at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. The team said it plans on playing at Orleans Arena, though current state COVID-19 restrictions would not allow fans at games.
FULL SCHEDULE:
JANUARY:
- Preseason Game: Fri. Jan. 29 vs. SJ: 7:00 p.m.
- Preseason Game: Sat. Jan. 30 vs. SJ: 5:00 p.m.
FEBRUARY:
- Sat. Feb. 6 vs. ONT: 7 p.m.
- Mon. Feb. 8 vs. ONT: 5 p.m.
- Fri. Feb. 12 @ BAK: 6 p.m.
- Wed. Feb. 17 @ STK: 6 p.m.
- Fri. Feb. 19 @ STK: 6 p.m.
- Sat. Feb. 20 @ STK: 5 p.m.
- Wed. Feb. 24 vs. SD: 7 p.m.
- Thurs. Feb. 25 vs. SD: 7 p.m.
- Sat. Feb. 27 vs. SD: 1 p.m.
MARCH:
- Fri. Mar. 5 @ COL: 7:05 p.m.
- Sat. Mar. 6 @ COL: 7:05 p.m.
- Mon. Mar. 8 @ COL: 7:05 p.m.
- Wed. Mar. 10 @ BAK: 6 p.m.
- Fri. Mar. 12 @ ONT: 6 p.m.
- Sat. Mar. 13 @ SD: 7 p.m.
- Thurs. Mar. 18 vs. STK: 7 p.m.
- Sat. Mar. 20 vs. STK: 1 p.m.
- Sun. Mar. 21 vs. STK: Noon
- Wed. Mar. 24 vs. COL: 7 p.m.
- Fri. Mar. 26 vs. COL: TBD
- Sat. Mar. 27 vs. COL: 7 p.m.
- Wed. Mar. 31 @ TUC: 6:30 p.m.
APRIL:
- Fri. Apr. 2 @ TUC: 7 p.m.
- Sat. Apr. 3 @ TUC: 7 p.m.
- Thurs. Apr. 8 @ ONT: 6 p.m.
- Fri. Apr. 9 @ SD: 7 p.m.
- Sun. Apr. 11 @ SD: 5 p.m.
- Thurs. Apr. 15 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.
- Sat. Apr. 17 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.
- Sun. Apr.18 vs. TUC: 5 p.m.
- Fri. Apr. 23 vs. BAK: 6 p.m.
- Sat. Apr. 24 vs. BAK: 6 p.m.
- Wed. Apr. 28 @ BAK: 6 p.m.
- Fri. Apr. 30 @ SJ: 7 p.m.
MAY:
- Sat. May 1 @ SJ: 7 p.m.
- Mon. May 3 @ BAK: 6 p.m.
- Sat. May 8 vs. SJ: 1 p.m. AT T-MOBILE ARENA
- Mon. May 10 vs. SJ: 7 p.m.
- Fri. May 14 vs. BAK: 7 p.m.
- Sat. May 15 vs. BAK: 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.