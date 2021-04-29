LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The American Hockey League announced on Thursday, due to COVID-19 protocols, there will not be a traditional AHL postseason.
However, the league has allowed each division to determine its own postseason format. The Henderson Silver Knights, who reside in the Pacific division, will complete the 2020-21 season with a playoff tournament to determine a division champion; members of the other four divisions will not have postseason play.
“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to award the Calder Cup this spring, we are grateful to have been able to provide a safe and competitive environment for more than 1,000 players to play AHL hockey and continue their development,” said AHL President and CEO Scott Howson. “We’re especially thankful for the work done by our athletic trainers, COVID-19 officers and other front-line workers to ensure the health and safety of all of our players and staff throughout the league.”
The format for the Pacific Division tournament will be announced at a later date. The tournament winner will be awarded the John D. Chick Trophy; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62.
The AHL Board of Governors has also approved the calendar for the 2021-22 season. The AHL’s 86th season, with 31 clubs expected to be active, will begin October 15, 2021 and conclude April 24, 2022.
Division alignments and schedule information will be announced during the offseason.
