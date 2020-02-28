HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The American Hockey League Board of Governors approved the sale and relocation of the Vegas Golden Knights' newly acquired minor league team Friday.
The team and the AHL made the announcement Friday afternoon.
“It’s official,” Golden Knights Chairman owner Bill Foley said in a statement. “AHL hockey is coming to our great city."
The San Antonio Rampage will be renamed and move to Henderson with the approval. The AHL team will be headquartered at the Knights' new rink on Water Street.
The Golden Knights have yet to announce the new team's name. In Mayor Debra March's State of Henderson address, Foley did confirm the AHL team will have "Henderson" in the name.
The Golden Knights' previously announced the team would play its first season at Orleans Arena before relocating to a new hockey rink, set to be built at Henderson Pavilion.
Foley said in a release that the team has received more than 7,000 season ticket deposits.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.