Penguins Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with his bench after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

 David Becker

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will be without two players for tonight's game against Tampa Bay.

A post on the team's Twitter account said Chandler Stephenson and Dylan Coghlan are "unavailable" tonight due to COVID-19 protocols. 

(1) comment

george strong
george strong

All VGK fans are morons. VGK supports BLM.

