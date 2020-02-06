LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of baseball fans came out to the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin to catch Las Vegas Native and Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant before he reports to spring training.
Bryant has been training at the Las Vegas Ballpark this offseason. Today the ballpacrk hosted an open and free batting practice for fans to come out and see over 15 Major league Baseball players.
Bryant also shared with us that his wife is having a baby boy due in two months.
“We put his room together yesterday, put the crib together…I’m begging the wife to go shopping, I want him to be the most stylish kid out there”, said Bryant.
Bryant also hopes an MLB team moves to Las Vegas soon. It would be his dream to come home and play baseball professionally in Las Vegas.
“I was talking with my wife, family, and friends over the offseason and I was like man it be cool to finish my career in the city I grew up in”, said Bryant
