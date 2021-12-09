LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Knight Hawks released the schedule for the team's 2022 inaugural season.
The Knight Hawks will start the season at home at Dollar Loan Center on Friday, March 18 vs. the Northern Arizona Wranglers.
The Dollar Loan Center will open in Henderson on March 8 when it hosts the Big West basketball championships.
Season ticket deposits are available for purchase for $20. For more information, click here.
2022 VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS SCHEDULE
MARCH
- Friday, March 18 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, March 27 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls 1:00 p.m.
APRIL
- Monday, April 4 @ Bay Area Panthers 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, April 8 vs. Arizona Rattlers 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 16 @ Northern Arizona Wranglers 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, April 24 @ Green Bay Blizzard 3:00 p.m.
MAY
- Sunday, May 1 @ Massachusetts Pirates 1:00 p.m.
- Sunday, May 8 vs. Spokane Shock 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 14 @ San Diego Strike Force 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 21 vs. Duke City Gladiators 7:00 p.m.
JUNE
- Saturday, June 4 @ Spokane Shock 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 11 vs. San Diego Strike Force 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 18 @ Tucson Sugar Skulls 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, June 24 vs. Quad City Steamwheelers 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 2 vs. Bay Area Panthers 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, July 10 @ Arizona Rattlers 3:00 p.m.
