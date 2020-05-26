LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights will reveal Henderson's AHL team name and logo Thursday night in a one-hour TV special, according to a release.
The event will be livestreamed across social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Youtube) and televised on NBC.
VGK CEO Bill Foley announced the "Reveal Knight" Tuesday.
Tune in at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
"Three short years ago we were gearing up to unveil the NHL’s newest franchise: The Vegas Golden Knights,” VGK President Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. "Today, we’re more than excited to find ourselves back where we started as we prepare to launch our new AHL franchise in Henderson. We had hoped to celebrate the day with our fans in person, but with the health and safety of our community at the forefront of our decisionmaking, we have decided to take a virtual approach.
The one-hour special will feature interviews, alongside the big name and logo reveal.
"We have no doubt this team will leave a mark on our city just as the Golden Knights have done and we can’t wait for the journey to start," Bubolz said.
