LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced the team is hosting Hispanic Heritage Night at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.
The Golden Knights are set to take on the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8.
During warmups, the Golden Knights will celebrate Hispanic heritage by wearing specialty jerseys that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction.
Locker nameplates will be available with the jerseys.
Fans can visit heritage2021.givesmart.com or text “Heritage2021" to 76278. The online auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. and conclude at the 10 minute mark of the third period.
Warmup pucks will also be for sale after the game begins, with a limited number available inside the arena outside section 11. A portion of proceeds from Hispanic Heritage Night will benefit a scholarship through the Latin Chamber of Commerce.
The Arsenal at City National Arena will also have a limited supply of shirts, pucks and sweatshirts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.