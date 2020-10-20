LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights are looking for new in-arena voices for next season.
Both teams announced Tuesday that applications and resumes are currently being accepted for in-arena hosts and PA announcers. The Golden Knights are in need of an in-arena host and the Silver Knights are searching for their first PA announcer and arena host.
Applicants must be ready to immerse themselves in the game day atmosphere at the Fortress and Orleans Arena, the teams say.
The chosen voices will play a role in the in-arena experience and assist with introducing the Silver Knights to the valley. Applicants can expect the that the positions will require weeknight, weekend and holiday availability along with community appearance appointments.
To apply, individuals must submit a resume, headshot and reel by Nov. 1, 2020. Chosen applicants will be invited to audition on Nov. 4.
