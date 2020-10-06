LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights drafted Brendan Brisson in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Brisson was selected 29th overall and played in the USHL with the Chicago Steel.
The first round pick is from California and will play college hockey at Michigan.
