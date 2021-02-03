LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights were back on the ice this morning after a week long break because of COVID-19 protocols.
Defenseman Alex Peitrangelo is still out, which was expected. But when the Knights practiced for the first time since the coronavirus crisis hit, we saw the coaches who were not involved and still in isolation.
City National Arena was buzzing once again with the sights and sounds of the Knights back playing hockey. Head coach Pete DeBoer, along with assistants Ryan McGill and Ryan Craig were not there because of NHL COVID-19 protocols. Assistant Steve Spott ran practice and spoke with the media afterwards.
"We’re waiting to hear on the coaches that are on the protocol list. Until that point, it will be business as usual. We’re in constant communication, all of us as coaches. This isn’t something where there are no lines of communication," Spott said. "We talk multiple times daily so we’re all on the same page and whoever has the whistle in their mouth for that particular morning can get the job done."
The team had a lengthy video session before a practice that Spott says was about getting back in the flow.
"Really doing our best today and tomorrow to get them up to game speed as fast as possible, because with that time off we’ve got to get back, but at the same time making sure we are not pushing them to the point where they could pull a muscle or hurt themselves," Spott said.
Captain Mark Stone said the players worked out at their homes to stay in shape over the last week and kept in touch by joking around on group texts. He doesn’t anticipate the team needing time to get back into game mode.
"It’s been difficult. Obviously you don’t want to miss a week, but we’ve done stuff like this in the past with bye weeks and all-star breaks and have come back and had a couple of practices and then played. It’s not completely out of the ordinary for us. We’ll be ready to go on Friday," Stone said.
That game on Friday will be the Golden Knights first in a week and a half when the LA Kings come to T-Mobile Arena.
In the meantime, the team will have another practice Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.