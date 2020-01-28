LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced Tuesday, Jan. 28 that Steve Spott was joining the team's coaching staff as assistant coach.
Spott was part of the San Jose Sharks coaching staff when Peter DeBoer was head coach.
Before working with Sharks, Spott spent time with Toronto Maple Leafs organization which included a stint with Maple Leafs AHL Franchise.
Spott coached in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kitchener Rangers and the Plymouth Whalers.
On the international level, Spott helped team Canada win the gold medal as an assistant coach at the under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in the summer of 2008. A silver medal was won with team Canada's World Hockey Championships in 2010. In 2013 Spott coached team Canada in the World Junior Hockey Championships in Russia.
Spott played his college hockey at Colgate University in Canada. He recorded 75 goals, 73 assists and 148 total points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.