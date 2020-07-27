LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty did not not fly with the team to Edmonton on Sunday.
Head coach Pete DeBoer told reporters that Pacioretty is dealing with a minor injury and will join the team in the NHL bubble when he is fully healthy.
Pacioretty was absent the last few days of the training camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. DeBoer said he expected Pacioretty to join the team at the end of their training camp.
The Golden Knights begin play in Edmonton on Thursday in an exhibition game against Arizona at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.