LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty did not not fly with the team to Edmonton on Sunday.

Head coach Pete DeBoer told reporters that Pacioretty is dealing with a minor injury and will join the team in the NHL bubble when he is fully healthy. 

Pacioretty was absent the last few days of the training camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. DeBoer said he expected Pacioretty to join the team at the end of their training camp.

The Golden Knights begin play in Edmonton on Thursday in an exhibition game against Arizona at 7 p.m.

