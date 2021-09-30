Vegas Golden Knights adds sponsorships to helmets for 2021-22 season

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans watching the Golden Knights games this season will notice some additions to the teams helmets on the ice.
The Golden Knights announced on Thursday, a season-long helmet entitlement partnership with Credit One Bank and P3 Health Partners.
Credit One Bank will officially receive branding on team helmets worn during all home games at T-Mobile Arena during the 2021-22 season. P3 Health Partners will receive branding on team helmets worn during all away games through the 2021-22 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.