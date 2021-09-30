VGK helmet sponsors

Vegas Golden Knights adds sponsorships to helmets for 2021-22 season

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans watching the Golden Knights games this season will notice some additions to the teams helmets on the ice.

The Golden Knights announced on Thursday, a season-long helmet entitlement partnership with Credit One Bank and P3 Health Partners.

Credit One Bank will officially receive branding on team helmets worn during all home games at T-Mobile Arena during the 2021-22 season. P3 Health Partners will receive branding on team helmets worn during all away games through the 2021-22 season.

