LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Vashti Cunningham is looking to break records in the high jump this summer at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Bishop Gorman grad set a personal record earlier this year jumping 6 feet, 7.5 inches. At the U.S Olympic Trials she won her event by clearing 6 feet 5 inches.
Vashti, 23, has her eyes set on gold this summer, with her father Randall Cunningham as her coach.
"My goals going into Tokyo are straight forward, I definitely want to win the gold medal. But to also keep my focus on the things I've been training for and my relationship with God. I think it's easy to focus on other athletes, but one of my main goals is to remain on the mission I'm on and not be affected by anybody else", Cunningham said.
This will be her second trip to the Olympics. Cunningham competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics where she placed 13th overall in the high jump. She said her relationship with her dad has matured over the years since the last time she competed in the games.
"I've definitely matured in respecting him and his words in the way that he trains me. I'm thankful for myself to allow me to look at I'm in different lights and just take the things that he says differently than I would five years ago going to the Olympics", Cunningham said
Cunningham said she's bummed that athletes won't be able to leave the Olympic village due to COVID-19 restrictions, as she was looking forward to exploring Tokyo's culture and fashion. Fashion and photography are passions she enjoys off the track.
"I would 100% do runway shows and get into fashion. I have so many ideas and plans that right now they're not the right time to put them out there. In god's timing and as I mature more I think all of it will come into play. I'm very excited for the future. I do love fashion and I would for sure walk for a lot of people", Cunningham said.
Cunningham will be competing in the women's high jump August 5-7 in the Tokyo Olympics.
The opening ceremony is on Friday, July 23rd.
