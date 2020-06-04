LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Lights FC announced Thursday that the USL Championship Board of Governors voted in favor of returning to play for the 2020 season, with a provisional start date set for July 11.
Lights FC owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook issued the following statement:
Today the United Soccer League has taken the first of many required steps to potentially return to play for the remainder of the 2020 season. To be very clear, Lights FC understand many more important steps are needed to ensure this can ultimately be done safely & prudently. We also understand that the likelihood remains that initial home matches would be played with no capacity or limited capacity per the current direction of state government & local health officials. We hope to have more details to share with out fans in the coming days and weeks ahead.
As reported, it is now official. Pro Soccer returning to Las Vegas @USLChampionship & @lvlightsfc statement below 👇🏻@FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/aYOID5DPqF— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) June 4, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.