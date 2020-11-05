LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mountain West Conference announced that the University of Nevada Reno versus New Mexico football game will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium.
According to conference officials, the game is moving to Las Vegas because of growing health concerns in New Mexico prohibiting gatherings of more than five people.
Kickoff is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. Fans will not be allowed to attend.
