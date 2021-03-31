LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV junior guard Bryce Hamilton announced that he is going to enter the NBA Draft process and forgo his senior year. Hamilton will not hire an agent so he could decide to return the Runnin' Rebels.
Hamilton has played three years at UNLV. Last season he averaged 17.9 points per game.
"I am looking forward to this process and the valuable feedback that I will receive that will help me make my decision to turn professional or to return back to college," Hamilton said. "I am excited to see what the future holds for me.”
Runnin' Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger says the program is supportive of Hamilton's decision.
“We have encouraged him to go through the process and obtain feedback from the league so that he can make the best decision for himself and his family," Kruger said. "We will assist him in every step of the way and if he decides to return to UNLV, he will be welcomed back with open arms.”
The NBA Draft is scheduled to take place July 29.
