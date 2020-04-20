LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV Scarlet Dance Line is hosting virtual auditions for the first time due to dancers being quarantined across the country.
The team is posting prep class on YouTube to help dancers prepare for their auditions. All videos and applications must be submitted by May 5.
The UNLV Scarlet Dance Line will be performing at halftime of UNLV football games in the brand new Allegiant Stadium this year as well as UNLV Women's Basketball games.
More information on their virtual auditions can be found here: https://www.unlvscarletdanceline.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.