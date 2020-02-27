LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- UNLV Runnin' Rebels Basketball will be heading to Maui during Thanksgiving week to participate in the 2020 Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
The holiday tournament field includes UNLV, Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford and Texas.
All of the teams will gather in Maui for the 37th annual tournament from Nov. 23-25, 2020 at the historic Lahania Civic Center, according to a news release.
Travel Packages For #UNLVmbb At 2020 @MauiInv Available Now 🏄 @UNLVRAF members & season ticket holders will receive top priority for premier holiday tournament in November 🏀— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) February 27, 2020
🎟️: https://t.co/GzsQmal4a7
📰: https://t.co/WDR4LWbKD3#BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/So1ogMcqUF
UNLV is making its fourth appearance at the tournament. The Rebels competed in 1988, 2000 and 2015.
Rebel Athletic Fund members and season ticket holders will receive priority hotel accommodations, game tickets and ground transportation.
