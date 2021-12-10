LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for something free to do this weekend? UNLV Basketball is offering fans free tickets to Saturday's game.
The Runnin' Rebels will take on Hartford at noon Saturday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip.
Doors for the event open at 11 a.m.
Those interested can claim a free ticket by entering promo code "GOREBELS" online at: bit.ly/336b0pI
📸 Pueblo Medical Imaging Image of the Game from Wednesday's 76-56 win over Seattle U.Next ➡️ vs. Hartford at @MandalayBay Saturday at noonFREE 🎟️: https://t.co/X2ERcNyYAk (code: GOREBELS) @PMILV pic.twitter.com/SGLj72YExI— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) December 10, 2021
The team notes that proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required. However, masks will be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.