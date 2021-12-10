UNLV SMU Basketball

SMU guard Kendric Davis defends against a shot by UNLV's Keshon Gilbert (10) during an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for something free to do this weekend? UNLV Basketball is offering fans free tickets to Saturday's game.

The Runnin' Rebels will take on Hartford at noon Saturday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip.

Doors for the event open at 11 a.m.

Those interested can claim a free ticket by entering promo code "GOREBELS" online at: bit.ly/336b0pI

The team notes that proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required. However, masks will be required.

