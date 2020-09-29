LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV Athletics announced a plan that will allow a limited number of fans to attend home football games at Allegiant Stadium this fall.
If UNLV's plan is approved, tickets would be sold on a game-by-game basis. Fans would be required to wear masks, maintain social distancing and follow additional safety protocols.
Allegiant Stadium will be allowed accommodate 10% of the venue's capacity.
“We appreciate Gov. Sisolak and his staff’s work on this new directive,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois. “The health and safety of everyone involved -- whether on the field or in the stands -- is our primary concern and as prescribed in the Governor’s Directive 033, we will submit our plans to the Southern Nevada Health District and then to the state’s Department of Business & Industry for approval. As Governor Sisolak shared, let’s all continue to promote personal responsibility and follow the important safety protocols, including wearing our masks, so that we can remain healthy, safe and continue the positive trajectory.”
Members of the Rebels Athletic Fund and season ticket holders will be given priority for single-game ticket purchases. Fans will be allowed six tickets per account, per game.
People who bought season tickets for the 2020 season will be given options:
- defer the funds towards 2021 season tickets;
- donate the funds to the Rebel Athletic Fund; or
- receive a refund
Premium customers, including those in Suites and VVIP areas, will remain season ticket holders for 2020 and will not be required to purchase on a single-game basis.
“Our student-athletes have been working extremely hard in preparation for the chance to compete and they are excited to represent our great city,” Reed-Francois added. “We are enthused that they may have an opportunity to play in front of fans in our incredible new stadium.”
Ticket prices for UNLV football are still being determined.
More information regarding parking will be released at a later time.
