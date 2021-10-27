LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV Skatin' Rebels are skating into Halloween weekend with hat-trick-or-treat celebrations Friday and Saturday night at City National Arena.
Both nights of celebrations will be held before their games against Missouri State.
FRIDAY, OCT. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Free tailgate with complimentary food and beer
- Costume contest with a $500 cash prize
- Official Rebel Hockey merchandise giveaways
- Puck drop at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat in the City National Arena parking lot, beginning at 5 p.m.
- Complimentary snacks, food and drinks
- Costume contest
- Official Rebel Hockey merchandise giveaways
- Puck drop at 7:30 p.m.
Entry into all Halloween festivities is free with the purchase of a ticket to the Friday, October 29th or Saturday, October 30th games against Missouri State.
Tickets can be purchased in-person at City National Arena or online at rebelhockey.com/tix. Tickets start at $5 for college students and children between the ages of 4 and 18. Adult general admission tickets are available for $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.