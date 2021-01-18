LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas hockey team announced that their 2020-2021 season would be canceled following COVID-19 health concerns.
In a statement, the team cited that local government officials said a healthy path to play in 2021 was not founded.
The statement went on to say that the health and well-being for student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is the top priority.
While the team said they are respecting the decision not to play, their hearts hurt for the student-athletes, their families and staff.
Rebel hockey plans to work with Western Hockey League, UNLV and City National Arena to prepare for the Fall of 2021.
We have tried everything, exhausted every option and still came up short. Thank you to all of our fans for supporting the program and we will see you in the stands for Fall of 2021. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/75b699TpZ6— UNLV Rebel Hockey (@UNLVRebelHockey) January 19, 2021
