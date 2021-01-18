UNLV hockey club to play home game at Golden Knights' facility

The UNLV hockey club will play its season opener at City National Arena. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas hockey team announced that their 2020-2021 season would be canceled following COVID-19 health concerns.

In a statement, the team cited that local government officials said a healthy path to play in 2021 was not founded.

The statement went on to say that the health and well-being for student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is the top priority.

While the team said they are respecting the decision not to play, their hearts hurt for the student-athletes, their families and staff.

Rebel hockey plans to work with Western Hockey League, UNLV and City National Arena to prepare for the Fall of 2021.

