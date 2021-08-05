LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the UNLV Skatin' Rebels drop the puck on October 1st, it will be their first game in more than 19 months.
COVID-19 forced the program to cancel their 2020-21 season, creating a major speed bump to all the progress they have been able to generate over the years.
"Feel like we had a ton of momentum going, we were ranked 14th in the country, as high as 9th in the country, the games were selling out every night," explained UNLV Hockey head coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener. "We had 600 to a thousand people at every game, it was crazy."
UNLV Hockey is a member of the Division 1 American Collegiate Hockey Association, meaning they are a self-funded program.
"The pandemic it doesn't just affect our hockey program, it affects our donors and supporters, so that affects us even more," explained Greener. "Pushes us back, we're not hitting any revenue from the gate or our donors have to take a step back, so that really hurt us."
Despite a nearly two year hiatus, the program believes they will be able to pick up right where they left off, as long as regulations don't get too strict.
"If they say we're only allowed 50% or say no fans, then we're going to struggle, just being honest," said Greener. "Because that comes to do with all the sponsorships, you have to go back and say we promised you this on social media, that would be a can of worms I don't want to open up."
The 2021-22 season consists of 30 games for the Skatin' Rebels, starting with a four-game home stand and a top-10 ranked team on the season opening weekend.
"You open up against a team, number seven in the country, puts you right on the map and the whole league knows where you stand right away. I'm not saying one week makes you or breaks you, but we've always opened up against team that are outside the top-20, just how are schedule lines up."
For years the goal of the UNLV Hockey program has been to earn NCAA Division 1 status, and while the pandemic hasn't helped that process, it also hasn't ruined it.
"We're not too far down the line, I'm not saying anything is going to happen right now or overnight, but I definitely say win right now and the NCAA status will come down the road."
