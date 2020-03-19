LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- UNLV Athletics official introduced Lindy La Rocque as the new head coach of the Lady Rebels Thursday to local media.
UNLV Athletics Director Desiree Reed-Francois made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
La Rocque is returning to Las Vegas where she played high school basketball at Durango.
After high school, La Rocque played college basketball at Stanford from 2008-2012. She was a part of a Cardinal team that appeared in four consecutive final fours.
The Cardinal women's basketball program brought La Rocque on to be an assistant coach under Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer.
“We are so enthused about bringing Coach La Rocque back to Las Vegas to lead our women’s basketball program,” Reed-Francois said. “Our pool of candidates was exceptional, but Lindy’s character, intellect and energy really stood out. She has worked for and learned from some of the best leaders in sports history and is a rising star in coaching. She will be a great fit for our program, university and in the community.”
While La Rocque was on the coaching staff at Stanford the program was a top-10 power house in the country, made the NCAA Tournament every year, and had an overall record of 82-22, with a 43-10 record in the PAC-12 Conference.
"I am so thrilled to be able to come back to my hometown of Las Vegas to lead the UNLV women’s basketball program,” La Rocque said. “It is truly special to return to a place and in a community that has essentially raised and has supported me throughout all of my life. I have been a Rebel fan since I was a young girl and to now be the head coach at UNLV is truly a dream come true. Thank you to Desiree Reed-Francois and President Meana for this incredible opportunity and for their belief and trust in me to lead these young women. I cannot wait to get started!"
Before coaching with Cardinal, La Rocque spent sometime as an assistant with Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee where she help lead the Bruins to the NCAA Tournament.
La Rocque began coaching as a graduate assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners under Hall of Famer Sherri Coale. She coached and pursed her Master's degree in Education.
As a high school basketball player at Durango, La Rocque became the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,678 points and holds other Trail Blazer program records.
La Rocque is the eighth full-time head coach in UNLV Lady Rebels history, and the first originally from Las Vegas.
