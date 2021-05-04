LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV Athletics has officially kicked off their 2021 Rebel Caravan. They will be hosting 21 events over the next 21 days to connect with the community.
Today, UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo, Runnin' Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger, Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque, and women's volleyball head coach Dawn Sullivan got behind the wheel at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway sharing their experience with fans through social media. It was also an opportunity for the coaches to get out in the community and connect with Dream Racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
"For myself, we haven't really done anything since we've been here. Everything's been closed down. So to get the opportunity to be out in public and see the guys at Dream Racing and have the Caravan being public is like spring ball, getting out in person. It's awesome," Arroyo said.
You can sign up on UNLV's athletics website to check out their full list of events they are hosting up until May 23rd to connect with their athletes and coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.