LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV football wrapped up their first week of spring ball with second-year head coach Marcus Arroyo.
The Rebels had no off season last year due to COVID-19 and finished their 2020 season 0-6.
Arroyo said he hopes to see a completely different team take the field this fall as they prepare for the season in person in a normal offseason.
"We've been super aggressive as far as the install. Obviously last year was unique and trying to install the offense on computers. It's been really nice to be face-to-face and really push the envelope with install. We have a lot on their plate right now, they might be swimming a little bit, but that's super natural and we're going to continue to push that because that will pay dividends moving forward," said UNLV football offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas.
The Rebels will begin practice in full pads starting on Tuesday.
