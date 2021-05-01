LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rebels have completed their first spring ball under second-year head Coach Marcus Arroyo.
The coaching staff said the team is making drastic improvement this spring as they've been able to do everything in person this year. Arroyo said their success this spring comes from the work his players put in this winter in the weight room.
"For guys to go in and do what they did and change their bodies to get bigger, faster and stronger is a big piece of what we're asking them to do. That will translate into the summer and fall camp. I think that was the first step, the weight room and that came onto the field. They did a nice job," he said.
UNLV's coaching staff has also highlighted how much the defense has improved this spring. UNLV's defensive coordinator Peter Hansen is calling his guys "unrecognizable" compared to last season.
"I think it's night and day. I think it's unrecognizable. I think one of our goals is to be unrecognizable. A lot of it is just the effort the guys put in whether that's learning or in the weight room. I think it's unrecognizable from the fall," Hansen said.
UNLV Football will open up their 2021 season at home at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, September 2 against Eastern Washington.
