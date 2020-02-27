LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- UNLV football's 2020 schedule was released Thursday and the team will play its first home game at Allegiant Stadium.
The Rebels will begin Marcus Arroyo's first season with a home match up against the California Golden Bears out of the Pac-12 conference on Aug. 29. Not only will this be the first ever meeting between the Rebels and Golden Bears, it will also mark the Rebels' first game inside the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium.
After the Cal game, the Rebels will host Louisianan Tech for only the second time since 1994.
Another Pac-12 opponent will travel to Vegas in the first three weeks of the season, as the Arizona State Sun Devils will come to town on Sept. 12.
The location for the remaining two non-conference games is still being determined.
The Rebels will will get their first road test of the season on Sept. 19 when they travel to Iowa State. Both teams will meet for the sixth time overall and the first time since 2008.
"The first word that jumps to my mind is ‘challenging,’” said Arroyo about a schedule that includes a school-record-tying nine teams coming off bowl trips. “Our pre-conference season is the most demanding in the Mountain West. In each game we play teams coming off big years and returning key starters. Three of them (Cal, Louisiana Tech and ASU) were bowl champions, and for the fourth, we have to go to Iowa State who returns one of the best young quarterbacks in the nation in Brock Purdy. I’ve coached in that environment and Ames, Iowa, is a tough place to play for anyone. We play Cal and ASU within two weeks of each other and it will be a huge ask for our young team. However, we see it as an opportunity to move this program forward and firmly establish our own footprint on the West Coast. That stretch will be a huge physical and mental demand on our players but we are excited about it. We want to become a program willing and eager to play anyone."
UNLV will begin Mountain West play by traveling to San Diego State on Oct. 3. The conference home opener will be on Oct. 10 when the Wyoming Cowboys come to Allegiant Stadium.
Other notable games include Nov. 14 when the Rebels go to the islands of Hawaii to face the Rainbow Warriors and Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 28 when in-state rival Nevada comes to Allegiant Stadium.
"I think the Mountain West is solid top to bottom, in both divisions, and this schedule reflects that there are no easy outs,” said Arroyo. “The West Division is wide open. Four of the teams are now led by new staffs who are all capable and talented groups. With change comes new energy, new philosophies and styles. It is good for the conference. It also means more preparation is required in going back and trying to decipher trends from the previous stops for these staffs. I think it will be a highly competitive division schedule. With that said, we are more concerned right now about ourselves -- about getting better every day in everything we do."
The Mountain West television partners will begin selecting games and the TV schedule will be announced at a later date.
Fans can make 2020 season ticket deposits by visiting unlvtickets.com or calling 702-739-3267.
Here is a list of the entire 2020 Football schedule:
2020 UNLV FOOTBALL
DATE# OPPONENT
Aug. 29 CAL
Sept. 5 LOUISIANA TECH
Sept. 12 ARIZONA STATE
Sept. 19 at Iowa State
Sept. 26 BYE
Oct. 3 at San Diego State*
Oct. 10 WYOMING*
Oct. 17 at San Jose State
Oct. 24 COLORADO STATE*
Oct. 31 at Boise State*
Nov. 7 FRESNO STATE*
Nov. 14 at Hawai’i*
Nov. 21 BYE
Nov. 28 UNR*
#Dates are subject to change
*Mountain West Game
