LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The much anticipated UNLV Fertitta Football Complex opened its doors Thursday afternoon, making UNLV a premier football destination.
The state-of-the-art football complex will house everything the football program needs, including strength and conditioning, coaching offices and a film auditorium.
The Fertitta family, along with UNLV President Marta Meana, Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois and Rebel Football Head Coach Tony Sanchez welcomed media and university boosters for the big unveiling of the $34 million building.
UNLV Football's headquarters keeps them toe-to-toe with some of the nation's top programs in terms of facilities, and makes them one of the more attractive schools in the Mountain West Conference.
Perspective Rebel Football student-athletes will have a lot to consider when it comes to choosing a school. The student-athletes will have more than enough resources to empower success on and off the field.
The Fertitta Football Complex opening is just one of the major milestones coming to the UNLV Football program. In August 2020, the doors will open on the state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium where the football program will kickoff its 2020 season.
