LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV football released its abbreviated 2020 eight-game schedule, with four games at Allegiant Stadium.
The Rebels will open the season Oct. 24, playing San Diego State at a temporary stadium in Carson, Calif. For the Rebels' home opener, they will host UNR at Allegiant Stadium in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon on Oct. 31.
UNLV Athletics announced a plan for limited fans at home games, pending approval from the Southern Nevada Health District and state officials. If approved, UNLV will offer tickets on a single-game basis. Current season ticket holders would take priority for home game tickets. Fans who are not season ticket holders are encouraged to fill out a ticket interest form.
The season will be the first under new head coach Marcus Arroyo.
2020 UNLV FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Oct. 24 at San Diego State (in Carson, CA)
Oct. 31 UNR
Nov. 7 FRESNO STATE
Nov. 14 at San Jose State
Nov. 21 at Colorado State
Nov. 28 WYOMING
Dec. 5 BOISE STATE
Dec. 12 at Hawai’i
Dec. 19 Mountain West Championship Game
HOME GAMES IN BOLD CAPS AT ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Scheduled games other than Oct. 24 subject to be shifted to Thursdays or Fridays per TV contract
