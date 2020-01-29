LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A UNLV Football student athlete suffered a medical episode following a team workout on Tuesday.
UNLV Athletics confirmed the incident on Wednesday afternoon, and released the following statement:
"A UNLV football student-athlete had a medical episode during the warm-up of a team workout Tuesday morning. He is being treated by doctors at a local hospital with his family at his side. The thoughts and prayers of the entire UNLV community are with him and his family".
The student-athlete's condition was not available, according to the school's athletic department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.