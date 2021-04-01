LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's a fresh start for UNLV football. After finishing their 2020 campaign 0-6, head coach Marcus Arroyo is hoping to see a completely different team this fall.
The Rebels will be looking sharpen their defense this spring. UNLV ranked 119th in total defense last season giving up 482 yards per game. An unsatisfying performance that left a chip on their shoulders.
"We were very unsatisfied. Not winning a game is ... you got to have a chip on your shoulder coming into next year. We have to have that fire in us and I feel like we do, we just got to keep on getting better every day," said senior defensive back Aaron Lewis.
Lewis added that a big emphasis every practice is having everyone run to the ball. He'd also like to see better tackling this spring ball.
Junior linebacker Jacoby Windmon said he is hoping to build off his breakout sophomore season where he recorded a team-high five sacks. He will be moving from defensive end to outside linebacker.
"I'm very fired up about that new position change. It's definitely a good position change for my future. I feel like that's what's best for me because I'm a physical guy," said Windmon.
Coach Arroyo and position coaches are expected to speak this Saturday in their third spring practice.
