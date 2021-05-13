LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As part of this year's Rebel Caravan, UNLV invited local fans to cook their favorite tailgate dishes. The finalists were invited to the Rebel Football Cook-Off outside of Allegiant Stadium to have their dishes judged by Marcus Arroyo, Desiree-Reed Francois, Nicole Kelly, and Connor Murphy.
Finalists prepared their favorite dips, appetizers and entrees. The winners were given UNLV swag and an opportunity to meet the football team in-person and take pictures. Another fun community event for fans to connect and hang out with the Rebels.
You can register for more Rebel Caravan events at UNLVrebels.com.
UNLV Football will kick off their 2021 season at home on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Eastern Washington.
