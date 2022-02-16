LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV's football team will face Reno for the Battle for the Fremont Cannon to end the 2022 season, the team announced Wednesday.
The Rebels kick off their 55th season versus Idaho State on Sept. 3.
UNLV will play its two traditional trophy games in back-to-back weeks this fall, the team said, starting by heading to the islands for the annual Ninth Island Showdown sponsored by the California Hotel vs. Hawai'i on Nov. 19.
The Rebels then host the Wolf Pack in the regular-season finale Nov. 26 with the famed Fremont Cannon on the line.
Season tickets for the six-game home schedule are available by visiting unlvtickets.com or calling 702-739-FANS (3267).
🚨2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ 🏈Schedule is Out🚨Get ready!#BEaREBEL👀https://t.co/uHewqfVGoi🎟️https://t.co/63MstymZl4 pic.twitter.com/qQNhuU1eJX— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) February 16, 2022
