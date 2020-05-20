LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- This fall UNLV football's game against Arizona State will be played at Allegiant Stadium, according to UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois.
The September 12 game will will be one of six home games inside the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium. UNLV will open the 2020 season against the California Golden Bears on August 29.
UNLV's Mountain West Conference home football Schedule for 2020 will be played at Allegiant Stadium.
“We are extremely appreciative of the Raiders organization for working with us on hosting the Arizona State game at Allegiant Stadium,” said Reed-Francois. “Our community is energized behind new head coach Marcus Arroyo and his team as they move into one of the greatest sports facilities in the world and getting to host two Pac-12 Conference opponents there this fall will make it an even better experience for our fans and student-athletes.”
Another scheduling note, the Rebels' home game versus Colorado state was flexed to from Saturday, October 24 to Friday , October 23.
The only home game not taking place at Allegiant Stadium is the Rebels' game against Louisiana Tech on September 5. That game will be hosted at Sam Boyd Stadium.
For more information on UNLV's upcoming 2020 season visit the UNLV athletics web page.
UNLV's 2020 Football Schedule
Aug. 29 CAL
Sept. 5 LOUISIANA TECH (at SBS)
Sept. 12 ARIZONA STATE
Sept. 19 at Iowa State
Oct. 3 at San Diego State *
Oct. 10 WYOMING *
Oct. 17 at San Jose State
Oct. 23 COLORADO STATE *
Oct. 31 at Boise State *
Nov. 7 FRESNO STATE *
Nov. 14 at Hawai’i *
Nov. 28 UNR *
