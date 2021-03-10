LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rebels are advancing in the Mountain West Tournament.
No. 7 seed UNLV dominated No. 10 seed Air Force 80-52 in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday.
David Jenkins Jr., Mbacke Diong and Bryce Hamilton all finished in double figures. UNLV displayed a strong defensive performance guarding the three-point line. Air Force only shot 2-18 from the three.
"We've talked quite a bit recently about our team's inability or whatever you want to call it to guard the three-point line and pressure the basketball. Today was as fine of an effort as we've had in those categories all season long. Not only did we do it in the first half but we came out and had that same focus defensively in the second half. I know with our guys we are at our best when we get stops and get out running and we were fortunate to have that be the case today," said Runnin' Rebels head coach T.J Otzelberger.
Tip off is set for 6:00 p.m. Thursday against No. 2 Utah State at a fan-less Thomas & Mack.
