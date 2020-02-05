LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo is beginning his Rebel football tenure with the best recruiting class in program history.
The football program signed 28 student-athletes and 22 of the 28 recruits had at least a three star rating according to 24/7 Sports. In past seasons the football record was 12 three-star athletes ahead of the 2010 season.
"Our goal was to enhance our overall roster in a very short amount of time,” said Arroyo. “You’re looking at about 30 calendar recruiting days that our staff had to put this class together and that’s a big accomplishment without sacrificing our core values and traits. We took a risk in not signing anybody during the early period, but I felt with our evaluation process -- and the staff I had in place thus far -- that we could build a solid class the right way - our way!
Coach Arroyo signed 23 high school players, three,junior-college transfers, and two transfers Texas Christian University.
The 2020 class is well balanced between offense and defense. 14 players were brought in on defense, 13 make up the offense side of the ball, and one player was signed for special teams.
Here is the position breakdown: 5 LB, 5 DL, 4 DB, 4 OL, 3 WR, 2 QB, 2 RB, 2 TE and 1 P.
“The emphasis was absolutely on high school players,” said Arroyo. “We want to do this by building a foundation that is set up to last and this gives you a longer period of growth and development.”
All of the incoming recruits are from areas within the United States and Australia.
“The new Fertitta complex and Allegiant Stadium help in everything we do and it certainly helped us sign this class. Number one, we weren't afraid to go anywhere to find the right guys. And number two, the contacts our coaches had, and our ability to accurately evaluate guys, helped us not focus on where they're from – but more on who they are.”
Fans can evaluate the 2020 recruiting class on August 29 when the Rebels host the California Golden Bears at Allegiant Stadium.
